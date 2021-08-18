Fastpath Named to Constellation ShortList™ For ERM And GRC For Sixth Consecutive Time
DES MOINES, Iowa (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Fastpath Solutions, a leader in audit, security, and compliance software in the IT Risk Management space, announced today it was named to the Constellation ShortList™, in the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) for Q3 2021. This achievement marks the sixth time Fastpath has been awarded this accolade.www.stamfordadvocate.com
