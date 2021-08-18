Tips On How To Manage Virtual Event Time Zones

Over more recent years, the popularity of online events is growing enormously, with hosts and attendees both seeing big benefits. Without the overhead expenses of a venue, assets and staff combined with the restrictions of travel and time, virtual events mean the options available are vast, creating unique online experiences that can be enjoyed by anyone with access to the internet. As well as making attending events easier for both parties, their nature allows for people all over the globe to connect in ways that would otherwise be incredibly difficult. If you are looking to host a global event for the first time or are looking at ways to make your worldwide event more inclusive for all time zones, we have pulled together some top tips to help you along the way.