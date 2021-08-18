Cancel
MLB

Athletics' Chris Bassitt out of hospital after being hit by liner

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek but no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive. Bassitt was taken to the hospital after being hit by a drive from Brian Goodwin in the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Chris Bassitt
