It was October of 2019 when my family went on what my children still refer to as the best vacation they've ever been on... a Disney Cruise. My kids are normally a little nervous about new experiences and while they were excited to go before we boarded, they'd been clear with me that there were zero chances of them being left alone in the kid's club. That held until the saw that kid's club. LOL! The kid's club was just one of the things they look back on with that exact level of magic and wonder you want your kids to have on a Disney vacation.