Vermont Foodbank and Hunger Free Vermont commend USDA on Thrifty Food Plan
Vermont Business Magazine The Biden Administration and USDA have announced a long-awaited update to the SNAP (known in Vermont as 3SquaresVT) “Thrifty Food Plan.” The updated plan will now more closely reflect the true cost of food. This long-overdue change will result in roughly a 25% increase in 3SquaresVT benefit amounts and will help tens of thousands of our neighbors afford a healthy, nutritious diet for themselves and their families.vermontbiz.com
