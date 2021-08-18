Cancel
Vermont Foodbank and Hunger Free Vermont commend USDA on Thrifty Food Plan

vermontbiz.com
 5 days ago

Vermont Business Magazine The Biden Administration and USDA have announced a long-awaited update to the SNAP (known in Vermont as 3SquaresVT) “Thrifty Food Plan.” The updated plan will now more closely reflect the true cost of food. This long-overdue change will result in roughly a 25% increase in 3SquaresVT benefit amounts and will help tens of thousands of our neighbors afford a healthy, nutritious diet for themselves and their families.

vermontbiz.com

#Food Insecurity#Food Security#Food Safety#Vermont Business Magazine#The Biden Administration#Latino#The Vermont Foodbank#Congress#The Thrifty Food Plan#Hunger Free Vermont#Feeding America
