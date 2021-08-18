Skilled In Diplomacy, Elizabeth Biser Coasts to N.C. DEQ Secretary Confirmation
This story originally published online at N.C. Policy Watch. As a former lobbyist, Elizabeth Biser is accustomed to corralling the lions and the lambs. Those diplomatic skills helped Biser win over the Senate Agriculture, Energy and Environment Committee, which today voted to confirm her as the new secretary of the NC Department of Environmental Quality. She will be the first woman to lead the department.indyweek.com
