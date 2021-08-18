Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Skilled In Diplomacy, Elizabeth Biser Coasts to N.C. DEQ Secretary Confirmation

By Lisa Sorg
Posted by 
indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This story originally published online at N.C. Policy Watch. As a former lobbyist, Elizabeth Biser is accustomed to corralling the lions and the lambs. Those diplomatic skills helped Biser win over the Senate Agriculture, Energy and Environment Committee, which today voted to confirm her as the new secretary of the NC Department of Environmental Quality. She will be the first woman to lead the department.

indyweek.com

Comments / 0

indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
859K+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Energy#Coasts#Clean Air Act#Economy#N C Policy Watch#Senate#Deq#Denr#Nc Forever#The Nc Coastal Federation#Smithfield Foods#The N C Farm Bureau#Brooks Pierce#Connect Nc#The Recycling Partnership#Republicans#Mvp Southgate#Duke And Dominion#Gop#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
China
Related
PoliticsPosted by
indyweeknc

PW Special Report: Demystifying the Redistricting Process

This story originally published online at N.C. Policy Watch. State lawmakers last week voted to approve the new criteria for redrawing congressional, state House, and Senate districts. Legislative redistricting starts with a county clustering process because of a provision in the state constitution that legislative districts should avoid splitting county...
Wake County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Wake County Indoor Mask Mandate Begins Early Tomorrow Morning

The COVID-19 situation remains dire and that means more mask mandates. At a news conference yesterday, Governor Roy Cooper and N.C. DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen gave an update on the state's pandemic trends. North Carolina’s metrics "continue to show the virus spread increasing," and officials are urging what they call "layered protection:" that is, getting vaccinated, wearing masks, and encouraging everyone you know to do the same.
Carrboro, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board Honors Stanley Vickers and His Family's Work to Integrate Area Schools

Last week, Stanley Vickers made a special journey back to Chapel Hill, his childhood home. At a Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board meeting, Vickers, a Black man in his 70s with a balding head, wearing a blue tie, was honored for a decision his family made that changed the course of history in North Carolina. When he was 12 years old, Vickers’s family won him the right to attend an all-white high school, with the help of future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Wake County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Mask Mandates are Back and People are Already Freaking Out

Two weeks ago when North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn called public school mask mandates "psychological child abuse," I thought we'd reached the apex of devout anti-science reactionaries. But now that indoor mask mandates are officially back in place in the Triangle, I can see how very wrong I was. North...
Durham, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

Here's Who's Running for Durham Mayor and City Council

It's hard to believe election season is just around the corner, and this year, Durham's municipal elections promise to be interesting. Friday was the filing deadline for candidates running for the offices of Durham mayor, and for city council seats in Wards I, II, and III. At the last minute,...
PoliticsPosted by
indyweeknc

What the 2020 Census Tells Us, At a Glance

This story originally published online at N.C. Policy Watch. The Census Bureau released the long-delayed decennial census data Thursday, a key factor in how federal, state and local funds are appropriated. It also triggers a new round of redistricting, in which state lawmakers draw maps for voting districts. HOW DOES...
Public HealthPosted by
indyweeknc

House Bill 96 Permits Pharmacists to Administer More Injections, But It Prevents Teens From Getting COVID Shots On Their Own

This story was originally published by N.C. Health News. A bill that would make post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), birth control, and testosterone more easily available is on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk—but while some advocates celebrate the bill’s passage, opponents argue against controversial vaccine language added to the bill. The bill came...
Public HealthPosted by
indyweeknc

Report: North Carolina is the No. 2 State for Searches for Fake COVID Vaccine Cards

File this under 'that simmering sense of dread you feel about thousands of college students returning to your city this week to start in-person classes.'. According to the college resources site School Authority, which accesses and aggregates geo-tagged Twitter data, North Carolina is the No. 2 state in the nation where Twitter users have shown interest in obtaining fake COVID proof-of-vaccination cards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy