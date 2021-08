With the news of Travis Sanheim re-signing with the Philadelphia Flyers, the final domino of the 2021 off-season has fallen. His 2 year and 4.675 million cap hit currently has the Flyers 620K over the salary cap. Nothing too egregious but worth noting as they’ll have to find a way to maneuver around the cap the entire season. One way would be going into the season with 22 players on the roster instead of 23, nonetheless it was a good signing and a necessary one at that.