How Much Does It Cost to Remove a Mugshot Image?

If you have been arrested, then it can be shocking to learn that your mugshot is now on the Internet. To further add to your damages, the first thing that shows up in a Google search of your name is the mugshot and this is probably something you don’t want anyone to see. It’s not only embarrassing, but it can also be damaging to your reputation. It could ruin employment opportunities and personal relationships since it shows you were involved in a criminal act. Your mugshot still appears even if you had the charges dropped, didn’t commit the crime, or were found not guilty. Online companies want to profit off of this, which is why your mugshot may be on several different websites. You will need to work with a mugshot removal lawyer at Panella Law Firm in order to have your mugshot removed at a reasonable cost and quickly.