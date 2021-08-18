The Kick-Returners Battle Is Minnesota’s Most Underrated Preseason Story

For most teams in the NFL, the kick-and-punt return positions are just a formality. Returners have one main job: catch the football. The recent pattern for teams without an All-Star return playmaker is for coaches to either toss out a rising player with potential who they don’t want to lose to the practice squad or a reliable veteran who knows how to avoid mistakes when it matters the most. The sole expectation is that they will successfully make fair catches and smart, situational touchbacks with each kickoff. Each returner knows there is the chance they may take a dirty hit and draw a penalty or have the potential to run it back for a couple yards and the occasional touchdown (hey, Siri, show me Devin Hester’s career stats), but the job is fairly one-dimensional.