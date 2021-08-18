Syncron and Mize Join Forces to Deliver the Industry's First Connected Service Experience and Accelerate New Service Centric Business Models
Syncron and Mize, Inc. today announced that Mize, Inc., a leader and innovator of Field Service Management and Warranty Management solutions, has merged with Syncron, a leader in Service Parts and Contracts Management including Inventory, Pricing, and IoT-based preventive repair monitoring solutions. The combined company will be the world's largest privately-owned global leader offering complete Service Lifecycle Management solutions for the manufacturers, distributors, and services ecosystem.www.stamfordadvocate.com
