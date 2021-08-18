Cancel
Paris Hilton dishes on wedding planning: 'I'm not a Bridezilla at all'

By Megan Armstrong
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fH8MZ_0bVb3U3800
Sipa USA

Paris Hilton's wedding planning will be available to watch across 13 episodes of her forthcoming Peacock series Paris in Love, which was announced back in May, but the 40-year-old pop culture icon dished some details while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (Aug. 17).

Hilton said the process is "very special," and picking out her dress is "basically the only thing" that she has completely nailed down about the big day, though she later noted that she will have "probably 10" dresses because the wedding will be a "three-day affair" and she loves outfit changes.

"It's a lot, but I'm not a Bridezilla at all," she added, before specifically commenting on her decision to document everything for Peacock: "I just feel like for my documentary, This Is Paris, it ended in a way which, you know, it was amazing, but I just feel like I wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairy-tale ending."

While Hilton is a DJ, she noted her plan to hire a band and relieve herself of additional pressure.

Hilton got engaged to entrepreneur Carter Reum on Feb. 13, her 40th birthday, while vacationing on a private island. The couple's 13-month anniversary came last December:

