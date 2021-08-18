Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City Unified School District Board of Education Meets August 19

By Nicholas Ibarra
Sacramento Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento City Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday, August 19 at 6 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is the SCUSD’s Opening of Schools Update (Various Departments). The agenda can be found here: https://www.scusd.edu/sites/main/files/file-attachments/8_agenda_august_19_regular_board_meeting_sc309420xaae13_final_from_anne_collins.pdf. The meeting can be viewed online. Information to join the meeting via...

sacobserver.com

#Newspapers#Edu#Scusd#African American
