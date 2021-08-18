Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Is Only Murders in the Building Based on a True Story? Not Exactly

By Sydni Ellis
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After watching the Only Murders in the Building trailer approximately 50 times, it's safe to say I'm officially obsessed. The hilarious chemistry between Steve Martin and Martin Short, the quirky comments from Selena Gomez (and, OMG, that orange coat!), and the beautiful Upper West Side setting make for the perfect murder comedy show that 2021 needs. And since the characters in the show are interested in true-crime stories, it begs the question: is Only Murders in the Building based on a true story?

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
Person
Martin Short
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Based On A True Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

See the Terrifying First Trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature

Watch: Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10. It's time for the first dose of American Horror Story season 10. On Friday, Aug. 13, FX released the first official trailer for part one of American Horror Story: Double Feature. In typical AHS fashion, plenty of terror is teased for the upcoming episodes, which premiere on Aug. 25.
TV & VideosEsquire

The True Story of British Serial Killer Dennis Nilsen from Netflix's Memories of a Murderer

In the five years between 1978 to 1983, Dennis Nilsen brought home fifteen young men with him from London bars. After they’d go to sleep in his flat, he’d strangle and dismember them, burying them under his floorboards, in his yard, or even burning their bodies in bonfires. But it wasn’t until his neighbors called a plumber for their clogged drains in 1983 that human remains were found in the property’s pipes, and their upstairs neighbor Nilsen was arrested. A new Netflix documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes drops on August 18 and recounts Dennis Nilsen’s horrific crimes, using Nilsen’s own audio recordings from prison as well as interviews with those impacted by him to tell the terrible tale.
MoviesPosted by
The Atlantic

What a Weird Movie About a Puppet Reveals About the Nature of Evil

Annette, the fragile child at the heart of the director Leos Carax’s new film, is a perfect avatar for a work that can drift from odd to distressing in just one scene. She’s the daughter of the hulking comedian Henry McHenry (played by Adam Driver) and the winsome opera singer Ann Defrasnoux (Marion Cotillard), and is blessed with a singing voice that attracts the attention of millions. She’s also a wooden puppet. And did I mention that this movie is a musical?
Celebritiestheplaylist.net

Selena Gomez Now Has Two Crazy Uncles Thanks To ‘Only Murders in the Building’ [TCA]

With eight top 10 singles over the past decade, including a no. 1 smash just two years ago, it’s hard to imagine why Selena Gomez would want to return to television. The 29-year-old first came to cultural prominence as the star of the Disney Channel series “The Wizards of Waverly Place” in the late 00s. Despite a few sporadic appearances here and there, for the past decade, she’s mostly focused on her music, philanthropy, and producing projects for others such as “13 Reasons Why.” That all changed over the past twelve months. Alongside a well-received cooking series on HBO Max, “Selena + Chef,” Gomez now appears in the highly anticipated new mystery series, “Only Murders in the Building.” And her co-stars? None other than comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short. An unexpected pairing, to say the least.
TV Seriesthedailytexan.com

Nico Greetham talks “American Horror Stories,” filming his death scene, researching influencers, and deadly pillow fights

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared as part of the August 2 flipbook. Santa comes for naughty influencers in the newest installment of Hulu’s horror anthology. “American Horror Stories” presents a new terrifying story each week set in the world of “AHS,” featuring familiar and new cast members from the original series. Nico Greetham (“So You Think You Can Dance,” “Power Rangers Ninja Steel,” “The Prom”) stars as a rowdy influencer named Zinn in the season’s fourth episode “The Naughty List.” The macabre tale follows an influencer group known as “The Bro House” who fight to retain their reputation after posting a disturbing video. When their pranks get tangled up with a disgruntled Mall Santa (Danny Trejo), they become the stars of a twisted livestream. The Texan spoke with Greetham about his work on the blood-splattered holiday episode.
Moviesfilm-book.com

MIDNIGHT MASS (2021) Teaser Trailer: Small Townsfolk Turn Toward a New Priest Following Supernatural Events [Netflix]

Netflix‘s Midnight Mass (2021) teaser trailer has been released. The Midnight Mass trailer stars Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, Kristin Lehman, Robert Longstreet, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, Igby Rigney, Annarah Shephard, Samantha Sloyan, Henry Thomas, and Michael Trucco. Crew. Mike Flanagan,...
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's Haunting Of Hill House And Bly Manor Creator Brings Terror To Church In First Midnight Mass Trailer

Rather than dipping back into another chapter from his Haunting anthology, writer and director Mike Flanagan opted to take on a different kind of horror tale for his next Netflix series, Midnight Mass. News about the project remained pretty limited throughout its production, though we did learn early on that the cast will be made up of stars from both The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, while also bringing in new blood like Friday Night Lights vet Zach Gilford and Legion alum Hamish Linklater. Now, we have our first big look at the horrors awaiting us with Midnight Mass' first trailer, seen above.
TV SeriesSFGate

'American Horror Stories' Recap: 'Feral' Is the Most Disturbing Episode Yet

The penultimate episode of “American Horror Stories” took a look at the classic horror trope of “something terrifying is lurking in the woods.” It followed a family on a weekend camping trip led by a father, Jay, played by Aaron Tveit. Yes, he was back in a different role than Adam in the “Rubber(wo)man” two-part premiere.
MoviesTravel Channel

13 Bone-Chilling Movies Based On True Stories

There’s just something about horror movies that we cannot seem to get enough of. The genre holds up a mirror and reveals what we as a collective fear most. Here are 13 movies based on just that, the true stories of real people facing down real-life nightmares.
TV & VideosNew York Post

Netflix’s ‘Kate’ criticized for ‘white girl on Asian killing spree’ premise

The movie’s not even out, but some reviews are already in, and commentators want to know: Who greenlighted this?. Netflix’s upcoming Tokyo-set action flick “Kate” tells the story of an assassin — played by “Birds of Prey” star Mary Elizabeth Winstead — who, after being poisoned on the job while attempting to kill a member of the yakuza, decides to spend her final 24 hours taking revenge against the Japanese crime syndicate. In the process, she befriends the daughter of a former target and gets advice from co-star Woody Harrelson’s character.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: American Dad “The Sinister Fate!!”

Hayley is forced to come face-to-face with a discouraging vision of her future when she begins to consider how much she and her mother are actually alike. Hayley is determined to prove that she’s her own individual and that her future is anything but set in stone, yet she’s confronted with increasing evidence towards the contrary the more that she prods at the issue. Francine is excited that she and her daughter will inevitably grow closer, but it’s this confidence on the issue that pushes Hayley into the clutches of a new friend who is potentially as dangerous as she is old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy