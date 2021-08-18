Is Only Murders in the Building Based on a True Story? Not Exactly

With eight top 10 singles over the past decade, including a no. 1 smash just two years ago, it’s hard to imagine why Selena Gomez would want to return to television. The 29-year-old first came to cultural prominence as the star of the Disney Channel series “The Wizards of Waverly Place” in the late 00s. Despite a few sporadic appearances here and there, for the past decade, she’s mostly focused on her music, philanthropy, and producing projects for others such as “13 Reasons Why.” That all changed over the past twelve months. Alongside a well-received cooking series on HBO Max, “Selena + Chef,” Gomez now appears in the highly anticipated new mystery series, “Only Murders in the Building.” And her co-stars? None other than comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short. An unexpected pairing, to say the least.