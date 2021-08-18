Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 438 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mercersburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near St. Thomas around 440 PM EDT. Marion around 450 PM EDT. Chambersburg, Scotland, Guilford and Fayetteville around 500 PM EDT. Shippensburg around 510 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Orrstown, Williamson, Upton and Shippensburg University. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 6 to 25. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
