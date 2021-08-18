Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Davidson and east central Cheatham Counties through 415 PM CDT At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ashland City to near Joelton. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ashland City, Joelton, Whites Creek and Beaman Park. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 31 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH