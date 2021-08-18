Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gila County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GILA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST Wednesday for a portion of south central Arizona.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Gila County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Flash Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#13 39 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Gilchrist County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge. * Until early Sunday afternoon. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 20.6 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday morning and continue falling to 19.8 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Boat ramps begin to flood along the Santa Fe River from the confluence with the Suwannee River upstream to River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, The campgrounds at Sandy Point in Suwannee County begin to flood. Water floods the parking area on the east side of Sandy Point. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank and boat ramp at Ellie Ray`s Resort at the end of NW 110th Street in Gilchrist County.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 12:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN COCHISE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mellette, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 19:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for south central South Dakota. Target Area: Mellette; Tripp A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tripp and northeastern Mellette Counties through 915 PM CDT At 832 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Earling Hills, or 17 miles south of Presho, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Tripp and eastern Mellette Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Chenango County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chenango by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 23:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chenango FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended and flood waters were likely receding. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a significant threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Gilchrist; Lafayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340) affecting Lafayette, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340). * Until further notice. * At 9:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 17.5 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Monday was 17.6 feet. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to flood several roads in Gilchrist County downstream of the Rock Bluff gauge. Roads affected include NW 73rd Way, NW 82nd Terrace, SW 25th Place, and SW 86th Way.
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:35:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Hawaii County until 6 AM HST Tuesday. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the * Flood Advisory for The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County * Until 645 PM HST. * At 335 PM HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall over portions of the South Kohala, North Kona, and Hamakua Districts of the Big Island. The highest rain rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour was near Waikoloa Village. Some of the heavy rainfall was also over the western end of the Mana Road burn scar area near the Waikoloa Road junction. Heavy rainfall is expected to ease around sunset. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Waikoloa Village, Puuanahulu, Pohakuloa Training Area, Pohakuloa Camp, Puako, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Holualoa, Kalaoa, Kohala Ranch, Waikii, Waikoloa Beach, Mauna Lani and Kona International Airport. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 645 PM HST if flooding persists.
Maui County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:35:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Maui County until 6 AM HST Tuesday. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the * Flood Advisory for The island of Molokai in Maui County * Until 745 PM HST. * At 435 PM HST, radar showed that heavy rainfall over the east half of Molokai has eased, with rates below one inch per hour. However, stream gages indicated that runoff levels were still elevated from Kawela to Halawa Valley. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kamalo, Kalaupapa National Park, Ualapue, Kawela, Pukoo, Halawa Valley and Kualapuu. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 745 PM HST if flooding persists.
Guadalupe County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe, Lincoln, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 19:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. To report flooding occurring at your location, contact the National Weather Service office at 1.888.386.7637 when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guadalupe; Lincoln; Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Lincoln County in central New Mexico Southeastern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 748 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving strong thunderstorms. While much of the heavier rainfall is letting up and coming to an end, excessive runoff is expected to continue to cause arroyo and small stream flooding through 1045 PM MDT. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vaughn, Encino and Duran. This includes the following streams and drainages Salado Creek, South Pintada Arroyo, and Pinavete Canyon into Pintada Arroyo. U.S. Highways 60 and 285 may also be impacted as well as nearby secondary roads.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Honolulu County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oahu in Honolulu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:35:00 Expires: 2021-08-23 18:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Oahu until 6 AM HST Tuesday. Target Area: Oahu in Honolulu The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the * Flood Advisory for The island of Oahu in Honolulu County * Until 815 PM HST. * At 507 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain continuing over portions of Oahu. The highest rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were over the windward slopes of the Koolau Range from Waikane to Kahuku. Rainfall over the rest of the Koolau Range has eased, but stream levels remain elevated. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Honolulu, Waipio, Ahuimanu, Kahaluu, Waiahole, Waikane, Kaneohe, Aiea, Halawa, Moanalua, Kalihi, Salt Lake, Pearl City, Kaneohe Marine Base, Maunawili, Kaaawa, Manoa, Kailua, Palolo and Punaluu. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 815 PM HST if flooding persists.
Kauai County, HIweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Kauai East, Kauai Mountains, Kauai North, Kauai South by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:46:00 Expires: 2021-08-24 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Kauai East; Kauai Mountains; Kauai North; Kauai South; Kauai Southwest; Niihau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph are expected. * WHERE...Kauai and Niihau. * WHEN...Through tonight. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Furnas, Harlan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Furnas; Harlan FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL FURNAS AND CENTRAL HARLAN COUNTIES After contacting both Furnas and Harlan counties, it has been reported that flood waters have receded and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
Adams County, MSweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values in excess of 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Adams County. In Louisiana, Catahoula and Concordia Parishes. * WHEN...10 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 15:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Hidalgo County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hidalgo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 16:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mellette A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MELLETTE COUNTY At 534 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles southeast of Intersection of Highway 83 and White River, or 9 miles northeast of White River, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Mellette County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Windham County, VTweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of western Massachusetts and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire. In southern Vermont, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Areas of heavy rain will persist through this evening, and may lead to additional flooding.
Windham County, VTweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of western Massachusetts and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire. In southern Vermont, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Areas of heavy rain will persist through this evening, and may lead to additional flooding.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-23 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 208 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles east of Sierra Vista, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of south central Cochise County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy