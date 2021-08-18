Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 19:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. To report flooding occurring at your location, contact the National Weather Service office at 1.888.386.7637 when you can do so safely. Target Area: Guadalupe; Lincoln; Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northern Lincoln County in central New Mexico Southeastern Torrance County in central New Mexico Southwestern Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 1045 PM MDT. * At 748 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow-moving strong thunderstorms. While much of the heavier rainfall is letting up and coming to an end, excessive runoff is expected to continue to cause arroyo and small stream flooding through 1045 PM MDT. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vaughn, Encino and Duran. This includes the following streams and drainages Salado Creek, South Pintada Arroyo, and Pinavete Canyon into Pintada Arroyo. U.S. Highways 60 and 285 may also be impacted as well as nearby secondary roads.