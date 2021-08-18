Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GILA COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MST Wednesday for a portion of south central Arizona.alerts.weather.gov
