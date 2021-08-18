Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, North Phoenix, Glendale by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; North Phoenix, Glendale A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 230 PM MST At 138 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cashion, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Avondale, Goodyear, El Mirage, Tolleson, Cashion, Litchfield Park, Phoenix International Raceway and Camelback Ranch. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 126 and 137. AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 5. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

