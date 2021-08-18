Seattle Doctor Says Unvaccinated People Are Testing Healthcare Workers' Resiliency

Allow me take you back nearly two years ago during the early stages of the pandemic. So much sickness, tragedy, and death. Frontline workers doing their best to treat ailments and save lives of those affected by Covid-19. Doctors, nurses, administration, and hospital staff revered as heroes for battling an obscure, novel viral disease. Still, the Delta variant of the virus has these frontline workers continuing to fight to save lives. Lately, Lake Regional Hospital System has taken criticism on social media for the decision to not use certain treatments that are unapproved for Covid-19. We seem to have lost our ability to empathize with those still on the frontlines of this battle.