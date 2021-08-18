Cancel
Public Health

Seattle Doctor Says Unvaccinated People Are Testing Healthcare Workers' Resiliency

WFAE
WFAE
In Seattle, the reality of the current COVID-19 surge is pretty grim. With the delta variant everywhere, hospitals again are reaching their limits. Nonemergency surgeries are being put on hold. Well, we have been checking in on Washington periodically as the first state to confirm a case of the coronavirus back in January 2020. And we've been checking in with Dr. Sachita Shah. She's an emergency physician at Harborview Medical Center there in Seattle.

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source.

