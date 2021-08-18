This $5.4 Million Missouri Castle Has a Movie Theater Too

This 5-bedroom and 11-bathroom house is a dream home, especially if you love going to the movies. All I can think of when I see pictures of this house is King Arthur and from the photos you can see why. The outside looks like a castle, the kitchen table looks like his round table, but the movie theatre may not fit into his era, but that shouldn't stop you from watching all the King Arthur movies out there. The 15,800 square foot home is listed for $5.4 million in the St. Louis area, you just have to wonder if it belongs to a St. Louis Cardinal.