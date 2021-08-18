Cancel
Real Estate

This $5.4 Million Missouri Castle Has a Movie Theater Too

By Sam
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 5 days ago
This 5-bedroom and 11-bathroom house is a dream home, especially if you love going to the movies. All I can think of when I see pictures of this house is King Arthur and from the photos you can see why. The outside looks like a castle, the kitchen table looks like his round table, but the movie theatre may not fit into his era, but that shouldn't stop you from watching all the King Arthur movies out there. The 15,800 square foot home is listed for $5.4 million in the St. Louis area, you just have to wonder if it belongs to a St. Louis Cardinal.

KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

