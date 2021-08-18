Cancel
Elk, CA

Elk Grove City Council Meets August 25

By Nicholas Ibarra
Sacramento Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Elk Grove City Council is scheduled to meet Wednesday, August 25th at 6 p.m. The agenda can be found here: http://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/city_government/live___archived_broadcasts. The meeting can be viewed online. Information to join the meeting via Metro Cable 14: https://sacmetrocable.saccounty.net/Pages/default.aspx. For more information, visit: http://www.elkgrovecity.org/city_hall/city_government/city_council. EDITOR’S NOTE: The Sacramento OBSERVER’s coverage of...

sacobserver.com

