MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward schools are off and running, so now attention turns to Miami-Dade as it gets ready to resume classes Monday. Now that a decision is made on masks – they must be worn indoors and on buses – Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho hopes focus can shift to some of main challenges of the upcoming school year, including keeping schools open and minimizing learning loss caused by the pandemic. “Recognizing those challenges, we have before and after school programs that have been budgeted. We have tutorial programs to assist students in catching up in their learning. We have added...