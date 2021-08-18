Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Slipknot reveal Knotfest Chile and Knotfest Brazil 2022 line ups

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlipknot has announced that Knotfest, the band’s ever growing festival brand, will be returning to Chile in 2022 and will land for the first time in Brazil that same year. Knotfest Chile will happen on December 11, 2022 at Estadio Monumental, Santiago, Chile and Knotfest Brasil is set for December 18, 2022 and will take place at Sambódromo Do Anhembi, São Paulo, Bazil. Visit KnotfestChile.com and KnotfestBrasil.com for tickets and packages.

metalinsider.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knotfest Brazil#Samb Dromo Do Anhembi#Knotfestbrasil Com#Trivium#Vended#Knotfest Meets Hellfest#Killswitch Engage#Knotfest Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
World
Country
Brazil
Related
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Slipknot Announce South American Knotfest Events

Slipknot have announced the details for the South American installments of their Knotfest, which will be taking place in Chili and Brazil at the end of the year. This year's Knotfest Chile will be taking place on December 11th, 2022 at Estadio Monumental, Santiago and the inaugural Knotfest Brasil will be taking place on December 18th, 2022 at Sambodromo Do Anhembi, Sao Paulo.
MoviesScreendaily

UK’s Grimmfest reveals 2021 festival line-up (exclusive)

US directors Jim Cummings and PJ McCabe’s feature The Beta Test will open the UK’s genre film festival Grimmfest which is running as a physical event in Manchester from October 7-10. Cummings and McCabe will also star in the film about a Hollywood agent who gets sucked into a world...
Worldswimswam.com

Minas Takes Jose Finkel Team Trophy As Brazil’s Abu Dhabi Squad Is Revealed

SCM (25m) Primary Selection Meet For World Short Course Championships. Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap/Day 4 Recap/Day 5 Recap. The 2021 Jose Finkel Trophy wrapped up yesterday from Bauru, Brazil but not before Minas Tenis Club reaped the overall team trophy. Amassing 2,562.50 points, the club proved to...
Musicloudersound.com

Slipknot announce European tour for summer 2022

Slipknot have announced a European tour for July and August 2022. The news follows the recent announcements that the band would headline Chicago's Riot Fest in September and also play Knotfest dates in South America this December. In June Slipknot announced six rescheduled European dates after their 2021 tour was...
Europemarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

America’s Tallest Man Igor Vovkovinskiy Dead at 38

Igor Vovkovinskiy was best known for reaching great heights, literally. He was deemed as the tallest man in the U.S. during his life. Vovkovinskiy recently passed away at the age of 38. He was just over 7 feet, 8 inches tall. His height had unfortunately been a result of several different health issues.
WorldPosted by
Vice

World’s Quickest Roller Coaster Suspended Because Riders Keep Breaking Their Bones

The quickest roller coaster in the world has been suspended until further notice, after multiple customers reported broken bones from the ride. Since December, at least six riders sustained bone fractures after riding “Do-Dodonpa,” a roller coaster that goes at “super death” speed in the country’s popular Fuji-Q Highland Park, the park’s operator said. Four of them said they broke their neck or back, a spokesperson for the park told VICE World News.
Public HealthEDMTunes

Gryffin Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Upcoming Vegas Show

As the Delta Variant ravages the world, more and more individuals are testing positive, despite vaccination status. Among them are DJs and musicians, who risk exposure via frequent traveling. A few well-known DJs have tested positive lately, resulting in show cancellations. The latest victim is Gryffin, who was forced to cancel his upcoming show at XS in Las Vegas. However, he’s working with XS and Wynn Nightlife to reschedule the show to a later date.
Public HealthMetalSucks

Vio-lence Vocalist Hospitalized With COVID-19

After multiple European acts — including Emperor, Mayhem, and Satyricon — were forced to cancel appearances at this past weekend’s Psycho Las Vegas due to the pandemic, multiple U.S. heavy hitters, including Mastodon and Mutoid Man, were booked to take their place. But lest there be any doubt regarding the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy