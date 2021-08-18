Slipknot reveal Knotfest Chile and Knotfest Brazil 2022 line ups

As the Delta Variant ravages the world, more and more individuals are testing positive, despite vaccination status. Among them are DJs and musicians, who risk exposure via frequent traveling. A few well-known DJs have tested positive lately, resulting in show cancellations. The latest victim is Gryffin, who was forced to cancel his upcoming show at XS in Las Vegas. However, he’s working with XS and Wynn Nightlife to reschedule the show to a later date.