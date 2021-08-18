Slipknot reveal Knotfest Chile and Knotfest Brazil 2022 line ups
Slipknot has announced that Knotfest, the band’s ever growing festival brand, will be returning to Chile in 2022 and will land for the first time in Brazil that same year. Knotfest Chile will happen on December 11, 2022 at Estadio Monumental, Santiago, Chile and Knotfest Brasil is set for December 18, 2022 and will take place at Sambódromo Do Anhembi, São Paulo, Bazil. Visit KnotfestChile.com and KnotfestBrasil.com for tickets and packages.metalinsider.net
