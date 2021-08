The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that the Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app is loaded with everything you need in the field. From property boundaries to shooting hours and deer carcass disposal locations, users can find new public lands to explore, brush up on the regulations or listen to podcasts all with Hunt Wild Wisconsin. With mobile mapping, up to the minute shooting hours and much more, the DNR is giving hunters all the tools to focus on what’s important – enjoying time in the outdoors. For more information about the free app and to watch the app tutorial, visit the DNR website.