With the 2021 NBA Summer League fully underway, the Blue Zone takes a look at the former Duke men's basketball players looking to make their mark:. Of all the Duke alumni participating in this year’s Summer League festivities, second-year San Antonio guard Tre Jones has put them all to shame thus far. After shining last Tuesday with an efficient 23 points in a close loss to the Bulls, Jones let loose for a monstrous 34-point, eight-rebound and nine-assist performance against the Hornets in Vegas. Oh, and not to mention, he also nailed the game-winning layup with less than a second remaining.