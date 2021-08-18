Non-Sugar Sweeteners Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Cargill, Naturex, Dulcette

Opportunities in the triscolan market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the triscolan market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11%-13%. In this market, pharmaceutical grade is the largest segment by grade type, whereas personal care and cosmetics is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increase in demand for triclosan in end-use industries such as cosmetics and personal care, and rise in demand for high quality triclosan.