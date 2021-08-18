Cancel
Blackhawks News: MacKenzie Entwistle signs two year contract extension

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks decided to extend MacKenzie Entwistle for an additional two years following the end of his contract in 2021-22. The Chicago Blackhawks’ very own MacKenzie Entwistle will be in Chicago for the next handful of seasons. The team announced they had extended Entwistle through the 2023-24 season for $800,000 a season. This is a great move for the team as now they do not need to worry about re-signing one of their young players while Dach and Kurashev ask for extensions next summer.

