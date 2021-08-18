Blackhawks News: MacKenzie Entwistle signs two year contract extension
The Chicago Blackhawks decided to extend MacKenzie Entwistle for an additional two years following the end of his contract in 2021-22. The Chicago Blackhawks’ very own MacKenzie Entwistle will be in Chicago for the next handful of seasons. The team announced they had extended Entwistle through the 2023-24 season for $800,000 a season. This is a great move for the team as now they do not need to worry about re-signing one of their young players while Dach and Kurashev ask for extensions next summer.blackhawkup.com
