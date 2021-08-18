Two people shot in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Two people were injured in a shooting in West Mifflin on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of A Drive shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

First responders found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to area hospitals where one is listed in critical condition and one in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on their anonymous tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

