West Mifflin, PA

Two people shot in West Mifflin

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Two people were injured in a shooting in West Mifflin on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 100 block of A Drive shortly after 2 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Police Department.

First responders found two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to area hospitals where one is listed in critical condition and one in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on their anonymous tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

