Lottery

Cooper provides update on vaccination trends, announces last vaccine lottery winners

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. on Wednesday provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 key metrics and trends. A representative from Live Nation Entertainment, Jeannine Beson, joined to share information on the company’s updated vaccination...

citizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Public HealthLiberal First

KDHE, CDC offer update on third vaccine dose for COVID-19

People are continuing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and recently, some discussions have been going on regarding a potential third dose. Late last week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced effective immediately, Kansas providers may now administer an additional dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are moderately or severely immunocompromised and have already been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, according to a release from the State of Kansas. This follows Thursday’s expansion of the emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration for these mRNA vaccines, today’s recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and acceptance by the CDC Director. This EUA does not apply to those who received the Janssen/J&J vaccine as there is currently not enough data to determine if an additional dose of Janssen/J&J vaccine will improve immune response in people who are immunocompromised.
Texas County, MOhoustonherald.com

Governor: New vaccine lottery program is working

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. As Missouri grapples with the latest surge of COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson said Friday the state’s new vaccine incentive lottery is helping drive up vaccinations. Since the launch of the program on July 21, the...
LotterySFGate

375,000 Missourians enter vaccine lottery; drawing Friday

More than 375,000 Missourians have entered the state's COVID-19 vaccine lottery program, but vaccinations continue to lag, especially in rural areas of the state. State officials said the first of five drawings will be Friday. All told, 800 adults will win $10,000 cash prizes, and 100 people ages 12-17 will win education savings accounts worth $10,000. Entries for the first drawing are due Wednesday. Only those who have initiated vaccination are eligible.
Raleigh, NCWNCT

There is treatment for COVID-19 but you have to act fast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has reported an increase in its use of COVID-19 treatment therapies. For the week of June 23, monoclonal antibody treatment was administered 100 times. The number of treatments shot up to 1,874 for the week of Aug. 11, NCDHHS said. The treatments are a...
Missouri StateKansas City Star

Missouri Gov. Parson boasts new COVID-19 vaccine trends and incentive lottery

As Missouri grapples with the latest surge of COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson said Friday the state’s new vaccine incentive lottery is helping drive up vaccinations. Since the launch of the program on July 21, the state has seen about 180,000 people receive their first shot, according to the state’s data. About 43% of Missouri residents are fully vaccinated.
Harrisburg, PAClarion News

Vaccine providers to support school vaccination clinics

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health is directing vaccine providers to support COVID-19 vaccination clinics at institutions of higher education and K-12 schools. Additionally, both the state departments of Health and Education announced a partnership with Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks (Ginkgo) to provide free COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools across the state.
Public Healthhomehealthcarenews.com

Mandatory Vaccine Announcement Causes Confusion Among Home-Based Care Providers

Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that all of the state’s health care workers are now required to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Sept. 27. The announcement specifically listed nursing home, “adult care,” long-term care facility and hospital workers as those who must receive vaccinations by that date. While adult care could pertain to them, home care and home health workers were not directly mentioned in the announcement.
Lotterynorthwestmoinfo.com

Vaccine Incentives Drawing Winners Will Not be Announced Immediately

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. A coronavirus vaccine is still months or years away, but groups that peddle misinformation about immunizations are already taking aim -- and potentially eroding -- confidence in what could be humanity’s best chance to defeat the virus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Greenville, NCWNCT

Pitt County Health Department to provide third dose of Moderna to immunocompromised individuals by appointment starting Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Health Department will begin offering an additional (third) dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who are immunocompromised, beginning on Wednesday, by appointment only. Appointments can be made online at www.pittcountync.gov. This is the quickest and easiest way to obtain an appointment. Individuals,...
Florida Statefsunews.com

FSU creates vaccination lottery to incentivize students to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Florida State University has introduced a lottery for students who submit proof of their vaccination. The university will also hand out prizes for receiving the vaccine, with 16 students having the opportunity to win. Prizes include $3,500 in tuition and fee assistance, FSU Bookstore gift cards, Dining Dollars, an Apple iPad Air and the use of a luxury suite during an FSU Commencement Ceremony.
deltanewsweb.com

COVID-19 three-dose vaccine series for immunocompromised individuals recommended and available now

August 20, 2021 ANCHORAGE – The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) is encouraging all Alaskans who are immunocompromised to follow a national recommendation to get a three-dose vaccine series now and is also closely following news about a federal plan to offer booster doses starting in late September to all Americans who are already fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).
Sciencecbs19news

Avula releases statement on FDA granting Pfizer full approval

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia's state COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Danny Avula issued a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granting full licensure to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. “We at the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) are pleased that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decided to grant...
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

CDC map makes Nebraska look super safe from COVID. But is it?

When it comes to COVID-19 transmission, is Nebraska the safest place in the nation?. All week, maps from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have made it look as though much of Nebraska is largely free of COVID-19 problems. As of Friday’s map, 60 of the state’s 93 counties...

