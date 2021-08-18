Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Ken Kurson, Friend of Jared Kushner, Charged with State Crimes 7 Months After Trump Pardon

By Zoe Strozewski
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A presidential pardon applies only to federal crimes, allowing charges to be filed on the state level.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
540K+
Followers
56K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Kurson
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#State Crimes#The Associated Press#Ap#The New York Observer#The Trump Organization#Trump White House#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Why have there been no arrests?

In her Aug. 15 Sunday Opinion column, “The most dangerous Trump official you’ve never heard of needs to be heard from,” Ruth Marcus examined the plot by President Donald Trump and Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark to overturn election results. One phrase was disturbingly discordant. She asked “whether this activity was merely bone-chilling or rises to the level of a criminal offense.”
U.S. PoliticsDaily Beast

Why Is Biden’s DOJ Continuing This Trump-Era Witch Hunt?

As of this writing, Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman are scheduled to go on trial in March 2022, and to face a jury tasked with deciding whether they will spend the next 45 years—the mandatory minimum in their case, with life being the maximum—behind bars in a federal jail. The...
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Public HealthDaily Beast

Jared Kushner’s COVID Response Was Even Worse Than We Thought

It’s been over a year since the pandemic officially began in the United States, but with the Delta variant ravaging the country, many are still wondering how the hell we got here. Molly Jong-Fast, host of The New Abnormal podcast, is among them. While the arrival of COVID-19 isn’t former...
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

FBI Shoots Down Dem ‘Conspiracy Theory’ That Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Was Pre-Planned

Many Democratic leaders, including – most notably – Nancy Pelosi refuse to let go of the notion that the Jan. 6 “attack” on the Capitol was a terror attack on par with 9/11 or the Pulse nightclub shootings. Why? Because, they claim, the whole siege was planned and perpetrated by shadowy militia groups like the Oath Keepers, working in concert with Republican lawmakers.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Lindsey Graham's Hypocrisies Laid Bare In Scathing 'Daily Show' Biography

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) once slammed Donald Trump as a “kook” and “unfit for office,” only to change his tune and become of Trump’s staunchest supporters. Or, as Desi Lydic put it in a new “Dailyshow-ography” segment: “Graham did everything he could to stop the wedding between Donald Trump and America, but if he couldn’t ultimately succeed, then goddammit, he would give up harder than anyone had ever given up before.”
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

Former Giuliani associate Igor Fruman to change plea in campaign finance case

Igor Fruman, a Belarus-born businessman and former associate of Donald Trump's onetime lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, is expected to plead guilty in a U.S. case accusing him and others of violating campaign finance laws, court records show. Prosecutors accused Fruman and Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas of concealing an illegal $325,000 donation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy