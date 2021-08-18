Cancel
Newport News, VA

Dog rescued from apartment fire in Newport News Wednesday

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Fire crews rescued a dog from an apartment fire Wednesday in Newport News. Firefighters responded to the incident around 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Waters Edge Drive. When inside, crews found a dog in a kennel. It was removed from the apartment and...

