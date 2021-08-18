Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bucs drop the ball in joint practice with Titans

By Kyle Burger
Posted by 
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtKDq_0bVawyCH00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some company at practice Wednesday morning. The team is hosting the Tennessee Titans for a pair of joint practices.

These practices give both teams a much more realistic look. They can run through scenarios, like red zone and the two-minute drill that they might not necessarily get in a preseason game.

“Really, really good practice,” head coach Bruce Arians said. “You can’t get anything better than going against another team.”

“The Titans defense is a good front,” Bucs offensive lineman Ali Marpet said. “However we’ve been going against our defense all training camp and they are very good. So, that’s helped us out a lot.”

After practice quarterback Tom Brady said the offense was not crisp and had too many dropped passes
“(Titans) tried to confuse you in the secondary which they did a good job of that a few times today,” Brady said.

“I didn’t think (Brady) was very sharp,” Arians said. “Our third-down percentage was really poor. We took some shots downfield when guys were open. He made some really good throws we dropped, too.”

“We didn’t connect on much today,” Brady said. “I always hate not competing well and say we are going to learn from it.”

The Bucs and Titans will have one more joint practice on Thursday before they play in a preseason game on Saturday. Arians expects to sit most of his starters in that game.

Comments / 0

ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bucs#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady’s ‘Recruitment’ Attempt

Had it not been for a weak cell phone plan, Julian Edelman might be in the midst of training camp with the Buccaneers. Edelman was among the former New England Patriots “recruited” by Tom Brady in a promotional video for the “Madden NFL 22” video game. Brady’s “Come Play in Tampa Bay” plan was unsuccessful, as he wasn’t able to convince a single one of his ex-teammates to join the 2021 Bucs.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday. Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady

Tom Brady is leading the way for NFL quarterbacks attempting to play into their 40s. The legendary quarterback just won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady is looking for another one this year, too. Ben Roethlisberger is almost 40. At 39, he’s...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Tom Brady’s Son Takes on Ball Boy Duties in Touching Father-Son Moment at Practice

Now several weeks into their annual training camp, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to defend their NFL championship. NFL training camps are about a month of all-out practices that can sometimes take a toll on participating players. Even Tom Brady, widely regarded as the greatest football player of all time, is immune to the rigors of training camp. But, Brady and the Bucs have their eyes on the prize with another run at the super bowl at stake. As anyone who has ever played a team sport knows, practice is critical to the success of the team and the individual. Seeing as how Tom Brady knows more about success than practically anyone, it’s a good bet that he takes training camp very seriously.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Belichick Names Best Quarterback He’s Coached Against

Set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame later tonight, Peyton Manning has clearly earned the respect of many from around the football world — including all-time great head coach Bill Belichick. Through 15 NFL seasons as intense head coach/quarterback adversaries, Belichick and Manning had plenty of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Retires

It is clear now that Dion Lewis’ final season with the Tennessee Titans was the beginning of the end of his NFL career. The veteran running back plans to retire despite recent interest from NFL teams, according to an ESPN report Friday. The decision ends a 10-year career in which he played for four different teams and went two full seasons (2013-14) without appearing in a regular season game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Vrabel’s Tweet About Tom Brady’s Son Goes Viral

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady played together on the New England Patriots for eight seasons during which time the franchise rattled off three Super Bowl wins in four years. As a result, the two old teammates were all smiles when they linked up for joint practice this week in Tampa.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Release Quarterback Following Veteran Signing

The Titans reshaped their quarterback room on Thursday when they signed former USC star and veteran quarterback Matt Barkley. That has since resulted in one quarterback getting the boot. Tennessee has released former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer, according to Ari Meirov of PFF. Barkley, meanwhile, joins a Titans quarterback...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patrick Mahomes Sheds Light On Relationship With Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Why Bart Scott Thinks Cam Newton's Nickname For Mac Jones Is 'Disrespectful'. Patrick Mahomes is arguably the most gifted quarterback in the NFL right now, but the last thing he’s doing is acting like he has it all figured out. The Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller, just 25-years-old, already has won...
NFLNew York Post

Tom Brady throws helmet-slamming tantrum at Buccaneers practice

The Buccaneers’ pursuit of a second consecutive Super Bowl title is off to a heated start. During training camp on Sunday, a botched two-minute drill spurred frustration from Tom Brady, who is known to have a short temper. After taking a pair of sacks and overthrowing a receiver, Brady slammed his helmet into the ground and punted the ball forty yards to an adjacent field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy