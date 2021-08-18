Cancel
Newport News, VA

Newport News presents 'Tom & Jerry' for family movie night

By Arianna Herriott
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Families can enjoy a movie under the stars, as Newport News presents "Tom & Jerry" at the old K-mart building in the Denbigh area.

Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism presents family movie night on Saturday, August 28.

Families are encouraged to bring grab their lawn chairs and blankets to watch the 2021 version of the family classic “Tom & Jerry” on the lawn at the city’s new outdoor event space.

Newport News has decided to use the former K-mart building that was demolished last year located at 401 Oriana Road for an outdoor event space.

This is the first event the city has hosted since the demolition.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m.

Parking is free in the lot adjacent to the event space.

Free popcorn will be provided and there will also be on-site vendors where guests can purchase food from Jubilee Fun Foods and Marco's Pizza.

