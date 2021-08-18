SXSW Pic ‘Potato Dreams Of America’ To Get U.S. Release In Dark Star Pictures Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American rights to Potato Dreams of America , writer-director Wes Hurley ’s autobiographical dark comedy that had its world premiere at this year’s SXSW . The pic will get a U.S. theatrical release in Q1 2022 followed by a digital bow, and the deal comes as the pic readies for Los Angeles premiere tonight at Outfest LA where it is in the official lineup. The full cast is expected to be in attendance.

Hurley’s queer coming-of-age tale tells the story of a gay boy growing up in the collapsing USSR, his mail-order bride mother and their eventual escape to America. The film is an immigrant’s take on the American Dream and the power of cinema. Marya Sea Kaminksi, Tyler Bocock, Jonathan Bennett, Lea DeLaria, Sera Barbieri, Hersh Powers, Dan Lauria and Sophia Mitri Schloss lead the ensemble cast.

The pic was produced by Mischa Jakupcak and Hurley, and executive produced by Eliza Flug, Sarah Crowe and Mel Eslyn.

“ Potato Dreams of America is the kind of unique and compelling narrative that Dark Star wants to share with audiences,” Dark Star president Michael Repsch said. “Director Wes Hurley has managed to tell a personal story in a humorous yet moving way that strikes an emotional chord with the viewer.”

Repsch negotiated the rights deal for Dark Star with Lucas Verga and Andrew Herwitz of The Film Sales Company.

The pic screens tonight at Outfest LA at 9:45 p.m. PT at the DGA Theater.