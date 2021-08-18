Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

SXSW Pic ‘Potato Dreams Of America’ To Get U.S. Release In Dark Star Pictures Deal

By Patrick Hipes
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AENEO_0bVawZKE00

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American rights to Potato Dreams of America , writer-director Wes Hurley ’s autobiographical dark comedy that had its world premiere at this year’s SXSW . The pic will get a U.S. theatrical release in Q1 2022 followed by a digital bow, and the deal comes as the pic readies for Los Angeles premiere tonight at Outfest LA where it is in the official lineup. The full cast is expected to be in attendance.

Hurley’s queer coming-of-age tale tells the story of a gay boy growing up in the collapsing USSR, his mail-order bride mother and their eventual escape to America. The film is an immigrant’s take on the American Dream and the power of cinema. Marya Sea Kaminksi, Tyler Bocock, Jonathan Bennett, Lea DeLaria, Sera Barbieri, Hersh Powers, Dan Lauria and Sophia Mitri Schloss lead the ensemble cast.

The pic was produced by Mischa Jakupcak and Hurley, and executive produced by Eliza Flug, Sarah Crowe and Mel Eslyn.

Potato Dreams of America is the kind of unique and compelling narrative that Dark Star wants to share with audiences,” Dark Star president Michael Repsch said. “Director Wes Hurley has managed to tell a personal story in a humorous yet moving way that strikes an emotional chord with the viewer.”

Repsch negotiated the rights deal for Dark Star with Lucas Verga and Andrew Herwitz of The Film Sales Company.

The pic screens tonight at Outfest LA at 9:45 p.m. PT at the DGA Theater.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Lauria
Person
Lea Delaria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sxsw#U S#Dark Star Pictures#North American#Potato Dreams Of America#Outfest La#The Film Sales Company#The Dga Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Michael Madsen Horror Gets North America Deal; Toronto Music Biz Pic Adds Cast; Carmen Aguirre Memoir Optioned — North America Briefs

VMI Distribution Adds Michael Madsen Pic EXCLUSIVE: VMI Releasing, the newly formed distribution arm of sales firm VMI Worldwide, has acquired the North American rights to distribute Verdi Productions’ horror Burial Ground Massacre, starring Michael Madsen (The Hateful Eight), Chelsea Vale (Vault) and Travis Gordon (Ring Of Honor Wrestling). The film follows a group of college students who spend a night at an old, eerie manor, only to realize that a terrifying stalker is watching their every move. Directed by David Gere and Daniel Dahlstrom, the film is written by Eric Weinstock and David Gere, and is produced by Chad Verdi (The...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Held For Ransom’ Getting U.S. Release Via Samuel Goldwyn Films

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to Held For Ransom (aka Daniel), a hostage thriller based on the true story of Danish photojournalist Daniel Rye, who was abducted by ISIS in Syria in 2013 and held hostage for more than a year before he was released. An October 15 theatrical and digital release is planned. Esben Smed (The Kindness of Strangers), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island), Sofie Torp and Anders W. Berthelsen star in the pic, which was co-directed by Niels Arden Oplev and Anders W. Berthelsen. Anders Thomas Jensen penned the screenplay adapted from a novel by Puk Damsgaard. Rye (played by Smed) was captured by ISIS in 2013 and held hostage for 398 days in Syria along with several other foreign nationals including American journalist James Foley, who was eventually beheaded by ISIS in while in captivity. The film follows Daniel’s struggle to survive, his friendship with James (Kebbell), and the nightmare of Rye’s family in Denmark as they try to save their son. Producers are Morten Kaufmann and Signe Leick Jensen for Toolbox Film. Samuel Goldwyn’s Miles Fineburg negotiated the rights deal with Susan Wendt of TrustNordisk on behalf of the filmmakers.
New Milford, CTPosted by
Deadline

‘A Stage Of Twilight’ Starring Karen Allen And William Sadler Getting U.S. Release Via Cardinal Flix

EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Flix said Monday that it has wrapped production on A Stage of Twilight, an drama written and directed by Sarah T. Schwab and starring Karen Allen and William Sadler. The New York-based indie company co-run by Schwab and Brian Long will release the pic in theaters in late 2022. The film, shot last month in New Milford, CT, centers on Cora and Barry, a retired couple enjoying life in their 70s. When Barry receives fatal news about his health, it prompts a challenging decision for them both that is complicated when a 17- year-old neighbor (Marlon Quijije) who acts...
MoviesCollider

'The Addams Family 2' Will Be Released in Theaters and on Digital the Same Day

MGM's animated sequel to the Addams Family franchise, The Addams Family 2, will now hit theaters and video-on-demand simultaneously. While the family film always had a theatrical release set for this year, the addition of VOD is undoubtedly a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, especially given that the target demographic remains unvaccinated. The Addams Family 2 will now face direct competition from Sony's own animated monster romp, Hotel Transylvania 4, which was just bought by Amazon Prime Video in lieu of a theatrical release.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Rita Moreno To Star In Dark Comedy Feature ‘The Prank’

EXCLUSIVE:  EGOT winner Rita Moreno has been cast in a starring role in the feature film The Prank, to be directed by Maureen Bharoocha (Golden Arm), opposite Connor Kalopsis (Outmatched, The Grinder) and Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever). Filming begins this month in and around Los Angeles. The Prank follows two high school students who play a prank on their physics teacher, Mrs. Wheeler, played by Moreno. When she fails them on a test; they teach the imperious, demanding, insulting instructor a lesson by falsely accusing her of the murder of a missing student. Other cast in The Prank includes Keith...
Moviesiconvsicon.com

Dark Sky Films Sets August 20th Release Date For ‘Blood Conscious’ Starring Nick Damici

Dark Sky Films has announced the August 20th theatrical + digital/VOD release of BLOOD CONSCIOUS. Written and directed by Timothy Covell and produced by Christina Behnketarring, the film stars Nick Damici, DeShawn White, Lenny Thomas and Oghenero Gbaje. ‘Blood Conscious’ has quickly become a fan favorite at numerous festivals. Check out the official trailer and poster art for the film below.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Paul Verhoeven’s Steamy Cannes Hit ‘Benedetta’ Gets U.S. Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has set a December 3, 2021, theatrical and VOD release date for Paul Verhoeven’s steamy Cannes hit Benedetta. The anticipated movie will open in New York at the IFC Center and Film Lincoln Center and in LA at the Royal and The Alamo Drafthouse. The French-language film debuted in Cannes and will get its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival. Benedetta, which had tongues wagging on the Croisette, follows a 17th-century nun in Italy who suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion, and the relationship between the two women develops into a romantic love affair. It is based on Judith C. Brown’s book, Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy. Starring are Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Lambert Wilson, Daphne Patakia, Olivier Rabourdin, and Herve Pierre. Script comes from David Birke, Judith C Brown and Verhoeven. Producers include Said Ben Said, Michel Merkt and Jerome Seydoux. We spoke to Verhoeven ahead of the film’s Cannes bow and here’s Todd McCarthy’s review of the film from the festival.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Anthony Mackie Closes Deal To Star In Disney/Marvel’s ‘Captain America 4’ Film

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Mackie has closed a deal to carry the shield and his first superhero picture in Captain America 4, sources said. Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios keeps its details well under wraps and it isn’t clear whether the movie will involve Sebastian Stan, who starred with Mackie in the well-received Marvel Studios Disney+ limited series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The unofficial title indicates this is Mackie’s vehicle, and it’s an exceptional career moment for the Juilliard-educated actor who has been a bright spot in every film he’s appeared in. That includes the Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker, 8 Mile and The...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Hot Docs Title ‘Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story’ Gets U.S. Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment said Thursday that it has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Keyboard Fantasies: The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Story, a documentary about the New Age electronica musician directed by Posy Dixon. A theatrical release is planned for October timed to the release of Copeland’s Keyboard Fantasies Reimagined album, and a current exhibit at the Guggenheim. Copeland released a pair of folk and blues albums in the 1970s before segueing to a career in Canadian children’s TV, and writing songs for Sesame Street. It was in the 1980s when Copeland began playing with computer-generated sounds. The result is the 1986 album Keyboard...
Los Angeles, CAawardswatch.com

Sony Pictures Classics to release Sundance-winning ‘Jockey’ starring Clifton Collins Jr. on December 29

The film had its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and will play at the Toronto and Hamptons International Film Festivals this fall. Sony Pictures Classics announced today that they will release Jockey in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on December 29, then expand throughout the country over the following weeks. Directed by Clint Bentley and written by Bentley and Greg Kwedar, the film stars Clifton Collins Jr., Molly Parker, Moises Arias, Logan Cormier, and Colleen Hartnett. Jockey was met with glowing reviews upon its world premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, with many hailing Collins Jr.s’ performance, and it will go on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Hamptons International Film Festival this fall.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Theatrical Release for KNOCKING Announced by Yellow Veil Pictures

Everyone needs to be heard. Synopsis: After suffering a traumatic incident, Molly (Cecilia Milocco) moves into a new apartment to begin her path to recovery, but it’s not long after her arrival that a series of persistent knocks and screams begin to wake her up at night. Molly’s new life begins to unravel as the screams intensify and no one else in the building believes or is willing to help her.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Indie Rowing Drama ‘Swing’ Starring Michael Shannon Scores U.S. Deal With Vertical Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to Swing, the indie coming-of-age drama set in the world of elite rowing. Michael Mailer directed and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon stars in the film, which is getting a fall theatrical platform release after a planned festival run. The screenplay is from Vojin Gjaja, a former armor officer in the U.S. Army who was an oarsman at Columbia University. Set in in 1999, it centers on a group of friends and crew teammates in their last year at an Ivy League college whose lives are changed forever when an Army veteran (Shannon)...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Boris Karloff: The Man Behind The Monster’ Doc Gets U.S. Deal Via Abramorama & Shout!; Watch The Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios and Abramorama are teaming on North American rights to Boris Karloff: The Man Behind the Monster, the Thomas Hamilton-directed feature documentary about the life and career of the horror movie icon. Abramorama will release the pic in a limited theatrical run on September 17. Abramorama is also repping world rights on the film, which Shout! will release on digital platforms at a later date. Check out the trailer below. The film dives deep into Karloff’s own origin story — real name: William Henry Pratt — as well as the genre he helped define and the filmmakers he influenced. It features...
Movieshorrornews.net

THROUGH THE SHADOW GETS NORTH AMERICA RELEASE

Danse Macabre is pleased to announce the North American DVD and Digital release of Walter Lima Jnr’s supernatural thriller THROUGH THE SHADOW a Brazilian adaptation of Henry James classic ghost story THE TURN OF THE SCREW which becomes available in the US and Canada from August 13th 2021. Virginia Cavendish...
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 23

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Aug. 23 has a little something for everyone. Action fans get the Jason Momoa flick Sweet Girl, which debuts at the top of the list, and John David Washington's Beckett, now at No. 5. Kids have The Loud House Movie and Vivo. For teens and YA fans, there's The Kissing Booth 3. The list also features true crime, a German thriller, a heist movie, a '90s comedy, and a really bad movie, just for kicks.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Trauma Center’ Actress Nicky Whelan Joins Frank Grillo Action Pic ‘Hounds Of War’

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Whelan (Trauma Center) will star opposite Frank Grillo (The Purge) in action movie Hounds Of War. The movie will follow a group of mercenaries who take on jobs that are considered impossible. After a mission goes wrong due to a shocking betrayal, only one of them is left alive to avenge his fallen brothers. Whelan plays Jenna, whose steely heart belies her admiration of the Hounds and, especially, Colonel Hart (Grillo’s character). Filming is due to begin later this year on location in Malta. Lowell Dean (Wolf Cop) will direct from Jean Pierre Margo’s (Blood On The Crown) script. Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment (Independence Day: Resurgence) is handling sales. The film is a co-production between Twilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher and Jaggurnaught’s Jean Pierre Margo, Pedja Miletic and Aaron Briffa. It is also produced and co-financed by Sara Shaak of Anamorphic Media. Executive producers are Frank Grillo, Nina Finch and Polina Pushkareva. Whelan’s credits include Hall Pass, The Wedding Ringer, Knight of Cups, Trauma Center and Oz TV staple Neighbours. She is represented by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative Artists.
New York City, NYPosted by
Deadline

‘American Night’: Saban Films Nabs Thriller Starring Emile Hirsch, Jonathan Rhys Meyers & Paz Vega Ahead Of Venice Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired North American rights to the action thriller American Night ahead of its debut at the Venice Film Festival, with plans to release it in theaters this fall. The first feature from writer-director Alessio Della Valle is a neo-noir set in New York City’s corrupt contemporary art world, which stars Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The 12th Man), Paz Vega (Spanglish), Jeremy Piven (Entourage), Michael Madsen (The Hateful Eight) and more. Pic follows art dealer John Kaplan (Meyers) and Michael Rubino (Hirsch), the ruthless head of New York’s mafia, as they fight for money, art, power and love. American Night is...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Pedro Almodovar's 'Parallel Mothers' Releases Full Trailer - Film News in Brief

Sony Pictures Classics has released a trailer for Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers,” premiering in theaters on Dec. 24. The film stars Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma. Two women, Janis (Cruz) and Ana (Smit), are both single and became pregnant by accident — middle-aged Janet is excited, while adolescent Ana being traumatized. The two form a relationship as they walk along the hospital corridors and influence each other’s lives.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Where to watch Love the Coopers: Is the movie on Netflix?

It may not be Christmas yet, but who can turn down a good Christmas movie like Love the Coopers? It’s a comedy-drama film about a family who gets together for an annual family reunion on Christmas Eve. Like most family reunions, drama occurs, and issues that were kept secret come to light.

Comments / 0

Community Policy