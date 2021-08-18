Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lizzo Addresses Recent Bullying, Says Black Women in Industry “Suffer From the Marginalization the Most”

By Ariana Brockington
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago

The singer spoke about struggling with negative comments after the release of her new single and how she works to overcome them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAEW5_0bVawLDI00
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Lizzo addressed the recent bullying and criticism she has dealt with during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

The musician opened up about struggling to feel heard and accepted in an environment that is not always supportive and why these hateful comments are surfacing. Lizzo said despite Black women being innovators in the industry, “We are the ones who do suffer from the marginalization the most and the erasure the most.” The Grammy-winning singer admitted that without the internet or social media it is possible she would have been “erased.” She added, “But I chose to be undeniable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great. And I’m still here.”

Her sit down with GMA followed her now-deleted emotional Instagram live where she revealed she has received “fat-phobic” and “racist” comments after releasing her new single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. In the video, Lizzo explained that she can handle critiques about her music, but she will not accept attacks against her appearance.

She reiterated this sentiment on GMA. “I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes — the treatment that people like me receive,” she said.

She also addressed some critics who say she shouldn’t let the world see her affected by hate. She said, “My head is always up even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying. … But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect the times, and this shit should not fly. This shouldn’t be OK.”

She does not consider being hurt over negative remarks to be a sign of weakness, adding that vulnerability is “sexy” and “extremely powerful.” She reminds herself and her fans to practice self-love during tough days.

Lizzo posted a clip from the interview on her Instagram along with the caption, “I’M STILL HERE.”

Following the singer’s Instagram Live video, Instagram and Facebook removed several hateful comments on Lizzo’s accounts, with a Facebook spokesperson confirming to The Hollywood Reporter that the comments go against Facebook and Instagram’s rules against hate speech and harassment.

THR Newsletters

Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day

Subscribe Sign Up

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Most Popular

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Fires Back at Disney CEO Over “Experiment” Comment

By Ryan Parker

Director Alan Taylor’s Tortuous Journey to the ‘Sopranos’ Movie: “The Hardest Job I’ve Ever Done”

By James Hibberd

The Low-Key Hustle of ‘Free Guy’ Filmmaker Shawn Levy: “I’m Willing to Outwork Anybody”

By Tatiana Siegel

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Cements His Place on Hollywood’s New A-List

By Tatiana Siegel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AkSI_0bVawLDI00

Comments / 3

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Black Women#Marginalization#Gma#Instagram Live#The Low Key Hustle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Wanted Scenes That “Never Happened” Removed From Aaron Sorkin Drama ‘Being the Ricardos’

Lucie Arnaz still heaped praise on the production, saying Sorkin "treated my mother and my father really well," and that actress Nicole Kidman "did a spectacular job." Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, says that she attempted to have certain scenes filmed for the Aaron Sorkin drama Being the Ricardos removed due to their inaccuracy.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Anthony Mackie to Star in ‘Captain America 4’ for Disney, Marvel

Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios has handed Mackie Captain America's shield. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has been tapped to star in Disney/Marvel’s Captain America 4, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Mackie already took his Avengers character, Sam Wilson, aka the Falcon, from big screen to small...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mike Richards Made Sexist Comments in Resurfaced Podcast

The newly appointed 'Jeopardy!' host disparaged women's weight, called one model a "booth slut" and repeatedly praised "the average white-guy host." Newly appointed Jeopardy! host Mike Richards made several disparaging comments about women in newly resurfaced podcast episodes. The iconic game show host’s executive producer — who was controversially named...
Musichypefresh.co

Dancehall Singer Ishawna Calls Out T.I For Insulting Short-Haired Women

Since T.I hasn’t made a hit song in the last few years, he seems focused on making controversial comments. The ATL star found himself caught in the crosshairs of DaBaby’s homophobic controversy. Even before then, the rapper landed himself in hot water by his own wrong doing, such as the sexual assault case earlier this year. Recently, the actor and rapper got himself in trouble once again, when he insulted short-haired women on social media. Though, dancehall singer Ishawna called out T.I and put him in his place.
InternetMic

Facebook draws the line at bullying Lizzo, apparently

Facebook has a stern warning for the trolls who dared to bully Lizzo on its platforms: knock it out, or we'll kick you off. Sources at the social media behemoth told TMZ they've scrubbed a number of hateful comments left on the star's recent Facebook and Instagram posts. They'll keep tabs on vitriol directed her way going forward, and if users repeatedly go after Lizzo, they'll be suspended.
Celebritiesgowatertown.net

Lizzo Is Back To Address The Rumors

After more than two years without dropping a single, Lizzo is back and better than ever with the release of “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. In episode 23 of the Spout Podcast, Lizzo spouts off about how she stays strong in the face of adversity, her unrelenting crush on actor Chris Evans, a possible collaboration with Harry Styles, and how she uses social media to laugh at all the rumors.
MusicPosted by
Shine My Crown

Lizzo Tearfully Addresses ‘Fatphobic’ and ‘Racist’ Antagonists

Lizzo has once again addressed trolls who regularly harass and bully her online. The artist says despite people others not being accepted, she’s a fully inclusive artist. “I’m not making music for anybody. I’m a Black woman making music,” she said on live. “I make Black music, period. I’m not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song.”
Internethotnewhiphop.com

Facebook Removes Hateful, Bullying Comments About Lizzo: Report

Social media apps have often implemented strategies to combat cyber-bullying and hate speech, but with tens of millions of users, monitoring posts and comments can prove to be difficult. Celebrities are often easy targets as their lives are lived out loud, and Lizzo is an artist who has continuously been vocal about enduring harsh remarks from the public.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Lizzo Calls Out the Racist, Fatphobic Trolls Bullying Her in Wake of the ‘Rumors’ Video

Lizzo took to Instagram Live on Sunday, August 15, to address some of the negative comments online sparked by her new video “Rumors” with Cardi B. “It’s fatphobic, it’s racist, and it’s hurtful,” she said of the trolling she’s gotten throughout her career. “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again, especially us big Black girls.”
Musichotspotatl.com

Lizzo Addresses The Haters Via Social Media After Smash Single Release

Lizzo has taken the world by storm over the past few years with a robust voice and charisma to match, selling out venues and delighting fans with her expressive stage performances and videos. Her latest single has gained a lot of acclaim but also a lot of hate, which she passionately addressed online.
Celebritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Lizzo speaks out against recent bullying, criticism

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): Grammy-winning singer Lizzo addressed the recent bullying and criticism she has dealt with after the release of her new single 'Rumors' and how she works to overcome them. The singer spoke about the hateful comments during an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday, reported...

Comments / 3

Community Policy