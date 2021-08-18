Cancel
Tucson, Scottsdale doctors punished in fentanyl prescription settlements

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 5 days ago
Attorney General Mark Brnovich reached more than $500,000 in settlements with Tucson and Scottsdale doctors over fentanyl prescriptions.

Tucson's Dr. Sheldon Gingerich must forfeit more than $80,000 and pay more than $50,000 to the state as part of the settlement. Scottsdale's Dr. Nikesh Seth must forfeit more than $229,000 and pay $145,000 to the state.

Both doctors were accused of taking funds for "speakers fees" from Chandler-bases Insys Therapeutics for prescribing Subsys, an opioid containing fentanyl. Insys has declared bankruptcy and closed.

Gingerich is permanently barred from prescribing controlled substances, taking money from pharmaceutical companies or keeping compensation received from practicing medicine.

Seth is forbidden from receiving any money or substantial gifts from prescription drug makers, sellers or promoters for 10 years.

“People put a sacred trust in their doctors, especially when they’re prescribing opioids,” Brnovich said in a statement. “We will hold accountable everyone who violated that trust and improperly profited from Arizona’s opioid crisis."

