Refugio, TX

Refugio native Joseph Galloway dead at 79

By By MICHAEL BIESECKER Associated Press
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 5 days ago
American foreign correspondent Joseph L. Galloway, best known for his book recounting a pivotal battle in the Vietnam War, has died. He was 79.

A Refugio native, Galloway spent 22 years as a war correspondent and bureau chief for United Press International, including serving four tours in Vietnam.

He went on to cover several other conflicts, including the Persian Gulf War in 1991.

Galloway co-authored “We Were Soldiers Once ... And Young,” which recounted his experience during a bloody 1965 battle with the North Vietnamese.

Galloway was later decorated by the U.S. Army with a Bronze Star Medal for rescuing wounded soldiers under fire.

