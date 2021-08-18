Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police commissioner 'angry' after second teen shot to death in the span of a week

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
Baltimore Police vowed to work around the clock following the deaths of two teens who were shot and killed less than a week apart.

Police identified the 15-year-old boy shot Tuesday as Jhosy Portillo. According to investigators the teen was gunned down on the 1400 block of East Baltimore shortly before 2 p.m.

A week earlier, 15-year-old Ja’Nyi Weeden was killed on the 3700 block of Gelston Drive in Edmondson Village.

"It’s absolutely horrible to see anybody shot, especially two 15-year-olds and especially back-to-back,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. "We’re angry about it. Our teams are working around the clock on these cases. My message, really, a demand more than a message, is anybody who knows anything about either one of these crimes is call us right away.”

Last night family members of Ja'Nyi Weeden spoke to WMAR-2 News about their loss.

"It is extremely painful. It is extremely heartbreaking. It has completely shattered our family,” Chanel Autry said.

In both teens' deaths there were multiple people around at the time of the shootings, so far there have been no arrests.

Kewal Singh who works near the corner where Jhosy fell to the ground told WMAR the city's violence has got to stop.

"They should stop killing each other and start living their life," he said.

If you have any information about either Jhosy Ja’Nyi's case, you’re asked to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 4

 

Comments / 4

