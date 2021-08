Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth told "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday that Americans are "already hostages" to the Taliban. PETE HEGSETH: The Taliban is going house by house and neighborhood by neighborhood identifying American citizens and people who worked and they are intimidating and threatening and beating, preventing their facilitation to the airport and you know what you could be looking at? A gigantic hostage situation. Every American who can’t get to the airport now--and there are thousands of them-- is effectively already a hostage of the Taliban.