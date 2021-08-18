Cancel
Sports

Glenn Phillips is the star as Welsh Fire win final group game against London Spirit

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon Spirit 163-5 (100 balls): Inglis 72 (45), Cracknell 35 (24); Higgins 3-21 Welsh Fire 165-7 (98 balls): Phillips 80 (35), Cobb 28* (15); Wheal 3-30 Welsh Fire ended their men's Hundred campaign on a high by beating London Spirit in Cardiff in a gripping final game of the group stages.

