Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskegon, MI

Soft reveal offers a glimpse at Muskegon Lake development project

By FOX 17
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwX28_0bVavZI100

A big redevelopment project is happening on Muskegon Lake, and FOX 17 got the chance to take a tour of its progress this week.

A 30-acre former industrial site will be cleaned up to create a sort of hub for boaters and water enthusiasts.

The lakefront community development is called Adelaide Pointe.

Not only will there be a high-end condo building, but it'll include what's being dubbed as West Michigan's largest boat and RV storage facility, as well as a half-mile of side-tie dock for visitors to tie up their boats.

They hope it'll be a draw for tourists.

Developers also plan to put in a restaurant and event center, and a store that would sell everything you'd need for a day on the water.

Adelaide Pointe will take years to finish, but the storage facility will open this fall.

You can reserve space now , and money from that will benefit future projects at the site.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon, MI
Government
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Muskegon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Fox 17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy