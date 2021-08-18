Soft reveal offers a glimpse at Muskegon Lake development project

A big redevelopment project is happening on Muskegon Lake, and FOX 17 got the chance to take a tour of its progress this week.

A 30-acre former industrial site will be cleaned up to create a sort of hub for boaters and water enthusiasts.

The lakefront community development is called Adelaide Pointe.

Not only will there be a high-end condo building, but it'll include what's being dubbed as West Michigan's largest boat and RV storage facility, as well as a half-mile of side-tie dock for visitors to tie up their boats.

They hope it'll be a draw for tourists.

Developers also plan to put in a restaurant and event center, and a store that would sell everything you'd need for a day on the water.

Adelaide Pointe will take years to finish, but the storage facility will open this fall.

You can reserve space now , and money from that will benefit future projects at the site.

