‘Castlevania’ Producer Sues After Being Excluded From Netflix Spinoff

Adi Shankar , who helped develop the animated show Castlevania for Netflix, is suing the production company and Kevin Kolde for excluding him from a planned spinoff.

Castlevania enjoyed four seasons and 32 episodes on the streamer. The vampire show was based on Japanese video games and created and written by Warren Ellis , who in 2020 became the subject of attention in the comic world over allegations of abusing his position within the industry to coerce women into romantic and sexual relationships.

A complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that after those allegations forced Kolde to cut ties with Ellis, Kolde “concocted a scheme to expand the Castlevania universe while simultaneously cutting Shankar out of the Agreement the parties made — and boosting Kolde’s profits.”

Shankar, a producer on such films as Dredd , Lone Survivor and The Grey , claims that the oral agreement included the right that he be “locked” for any derivative or spinoff, have creative approval, and enjoy 33 percent of the backend compensation.

In May, Netflix announced a new spinoff series set during the French Revolution, with Kolde as executive producer.

“Shankar was never consulted or even informed of the new spinoff series,” the complaint states.

He’s suing for breach of contract.

Kolde hasn’t yet responded to an opportunity to comment.