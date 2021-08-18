Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

‘Castlevania’ Producer Sues After Being Excluded From Netflix Spinoff

By Eriq Gardner
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zm2oa_0bVavE0000

Adi Shankar , who helped develop the animated show Castlevania for Netflix, is suing the production company and Kevin Kolde for excluding him from a planned spinoff.

Castlevania enjoyed four seasons and 32 episodes on the streamer. The vampire show was based on Japanese video games and created and written by Warren Ellis , who in 2020 became the subject of attention in the comic world over allegations of abusing his position within the industry to coerce women into romantic and sexual relationships.

A complaint filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that after those allegations forced Kolde to cut ties with Ellis, Kolde “concocted a scheme to expand the Castlevania universe while simultaneously cutting Shankar out of the Agreement the parties made — and boosting Kolde’s profits.”

Shankar, a producer on such films as Dredd , Lone Survivor and The Grey , claims that the oral agreement included the right that he be “locked” for any derivative or spinoff, have creative approval, and enjoy 33 percent of the backend compensation.

In May, Netflix announced a new spinoff series set during the French Revolution, with Kolde as executive producer.

“Shankar was never consulted or even informed of the new spinoff series,” the complaint states.

He’s suing for breach of contract.

Kolde hasn’t yet responded to an opportunity to comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adi Shankar
Person
Warren Ellis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castlevania#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Netflix's long-awaited 'Cowboy Bebop' series to premiere Nov. 19

“Cowboy Bebop” is finally coming to life. The live-action adaptation of the popular 1998 Japanese anime TV series will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 19, the streaming service announced Monday, along with a series of first-look photos. The adaptation was originally announced in 2018, leaving fans restless with few updates...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Netflix Releases First Look Photos of John Cho and Cast, Announces Premiere Date

Netflix has released first look photos of the upcoming “Cowboy Bebop” adaptation starring John Cho, which premieres on Nov. 19.  Based on the renowned late ‘90s anime series of the same name, this live-action reboot is an outer space-set western that follows a team of bounty hunters led by Spike Spiegel (Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) hunt down criminals throughout the solar system while each trying to escape dark pasts of their own. Cho is best known for his roles in the “Harold and Kumar” films and the rebooted “Star Trek” films, with more recent credits including...
ComicsComicBook

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Confirms Release Date

Cowboy Bebop became one of the biggest anime series of all time, thanks in part to combining slick animation, a riveting story, and a soundtrack that is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, even outside of anime, and Netflix is looking to introduce it to a new generation with its upcoming live-action adaptation. With the series bringing to life the likes of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine, the famous bounty hunters that make up the crew of the Bebop, fans won't have to wait long before seeing the anime heroes take flight.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Netflix Reveals First Look at Its Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Anime Series

Netflix has unveiled first-look images for its live-action adaptation of the space-western Cowboy Bebop anime series. The show star John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, each of whom attempts to escape their past as a bounty hunter, or “cowboy.” “They form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them,” according to the show’s description.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Furious Over Netflix Pokémon Show

A lot of industry insiders and analysts were shocked when it was announced that Netflix were developing a live-action Pokémon show, and it had nothing to do with the project itself. In fact, a streaming series based on the massively popular property is a no-brainer if ever there was one, but most people were expecting it to end up on HBO Max.
TV SeriesCollider

'MAID': First Trailer and Images Reveal Margaret Qualley's New Netflix Series From Executive Producer Margot Robbie

Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer and images for its upcoming comedy-drama series MAID, starring Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, The Leftovers) inspired by the real-life memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive by Stephanie Land. All 10 episodes of the upcoming series will officially premiere October 1 on Netflix.
TV SeriesPopculture

Major Cartoon Network Show Getting New Spinoff

Animated spinoffs from Cartoon Network and other WarnerMedia divisions are booming as streaming services continue to grow. HBO Max alone has ordered new seasons, spinoffs and revivals of several CN shows, and that streak continues with the streamer's latest announcement. Adventure Time, the monumentally successful Cartoon Network show that ran from 2010 to 2018, is getting another spinoff. Under the working title Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, the show will follow the gender-swapped takes on protagonists Jake and Finn that the Ice King concocted.
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

'James Bond' Producers Defiantly Reject Possibility of Any TV Spinoff

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have doubled down, once again, on the possibility of bringing the franchise to the small screens. When it was first announced that Amazon was in talks with MGM, which holds the rights to the Bond franchise, it sparked rumors across the industry that there may potentially be a TV spinoff down the line.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

A Look at Upcoming Streaming Content, Including ‘Foundation’ and ‘FBoy Island’

Foundation, the 10-episode epic about a band of exiles that must save the Galactic Empire from destruction, streams on Apple TV+ on Sept. 24. Shifting loyalties and complicated relationships will determine the fate of humanity. The first two episodes stream at launch, then weekly thereafter. The sci-fi adventure fantasy is directed by showrunner and executive producer, David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, Man of Steel). The international cast is led by Jared Harris and Lee Pace, along with Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Castlevania

‘Castlevania’ Producer Sues After Being Excluded From Netflix Spinoff. Adi Shankar, who helped develop the animated show Castlevania for Netflix, is suing the production company and Kevin Kolde for excluding him from a planned spinoff. Castlevania enjoyed…
TV SeriesDecider

FX Boss John Landgraf Wants ‘American Horror Story’ Producer Ryan Murphy Back From Netflix

Stream It Or Skip It: 'American Horror Stories' On FX On Hulu, Where The Stories Are Shorter, But Just As Scary As 'American Horror Story'. This week during a panel with FX chairman John Landgraf at the virtual Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, it was announced that prolific producer Ryan Murphy’s American Story franchise will be expanded with two new shows and one series renewal.
Comicstalesbuzz.com

‘Cowboy Bebop’ sneak peek photos: First Netflix series

Yeehaw: It’s the return of the space cowboys. “Cowboy Bebop,” one of the most iconic anime series, will become a live-action show in November. Four years ago, Variety reported the series was set to be newly adapted — and now it’s finally happening. “Cowboy Bebop” will make its debut on...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Queen Sugar’ Director DeMane Davis Inks Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal

Director and producer DeMane Davis is making a home at Warner Bros. Television Group. Davis (Queen Sugar, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker) has signed a multi-year overall deal with the studio. As part of the deal, she’ll join the creative team of The CW’s DC Comics drama Naomi as co-executive producer and producing director — reuniting her with Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay. Davis will also develop new material for all platforms and serve as director on other WB projects. “Growing up, I would scarf down Cap’n Crunch while watching Bugs Bunny every Saturday. I imagined a lot...
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Naomi Gets a New Co-Executive Producer

Early next year, DC's Naomi will officially head to The CW, bringing the latest DC Comics-inspired series to the network. Details surrounding the project have been relatively slim since it was given a series order by the network earlier this summer — but now we know another major creative who will be involved. On Monday, it was announced that director-producer DeMane Davis will be serving as a co-executive producer on Naomi, as part of an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. Davis, whose work also includes Queen Sugar and Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker, is also expected to direct multiple episodes of the season, and oversee the series' directing team.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

WarnerMedia has greenlights more Titoo for POGO

WarnerMedia has greenlit more episodes and specials of the comedy animation Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu for POGO, its kids entertainment channel in India. The original series premiered in July 2020. After a standout debut – one of the year’s biggest for any kids TV show in India...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Susan Rovner: Peacock To Ramp Up Global Co-Productions, NBC Will Develop More Limited Series

Peacock is doubling down on true-crime content and global co-productions, while NBC will develop more limited series in the vein of Renée Zellweger’s upcoming drama The Thing About Pam. Those were some of the key scripted takeaways from Susan Rovner’s session at the Edinburgh TV Festival, one of her first major public speaking appearances since becoming Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming last year. On Peacock, Rovner revealed that it was increasingly getting into global co-productions on the scripted side. The streamer has previously announced international co-productions including The Undeclared War, the Mark Rylance and Simon Pegg-fronted drama written by Peter Kosminsky...

Comments / 0

Community Policy