Utah Researchers Using Drug That Could Reverse Heart Disease

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs. A team of researchers from Mount Sinai claimed to have discovered an "important clue" behind a rare, potentially serious coronavirus-related inflammatory illness in children, called MIS-C. MIS-C, which typically arises several weeks after a COVID-19 illness or contact with someone with COVID-19, can lead to organ damage due to a hyperinflammatory response. MIS-C can cause inflammation in one or more organ systems, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract, brain and/or skin. The cause of MIS-C is unknown, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states on its webpage. As of July 30, the CDC noted over 4,400 reported cases of MIS-C, and at least 37 deaths. (Rivas, 8/11)