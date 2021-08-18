Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah Researchers Using Drug That Could Reverse Heart Disease

upr.org
 5 days ago

After battling breast cancer and receiving a double mastectomy, Debra Grant received a diagnosis for heart failure that crushed her dreams of a full recovery. Grant said new research looking for a possible reversal for heart disease could change her life and she is hopeful for the future. The drug...

www.upr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Breast Cancer#Mice#The University Of Utah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
Diseases & Treatmentsgentside.co.uk

Signs to watch out for to avoid heart disease

According to leading cardiologist James Backerman, coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, heart attack; each type of heart problem requires different treatment but may share similar warning signs. It is important to see your doctor so that you can receive a correct diagnosis and prompt treatment. Here are some signs of heart disease you should pay attention to.
Michigan StateWLNS

New MSU Research could detect early signs of a heart attack

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan State University College of Engineering Associate Professor Bryan Smith is leading a team of researchers to create a warning system that would detect early signs of heart attacks. Smith developed the beginning stages of research nearly seven years ago when he was studying at Stanford...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Examining correlation between occupational noise, heart disease

Occupational settings can involve exposure to loud noise, a known and preventable contributor to hearing loss. Hearing conservation programs and policies aim to protect workers from noise-induced hearing loss, but it remains unclear whether stress reactions caused by noise exposure might also lead to other negative health outcomes—possibly at sound levels below those associated with hearing impairment.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Research Goes Red: Women needed to help in the fight against heart disease

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A new research program could help find some of the best ways to prevent and treat the top killer in women of all ages and ethnic backgrounds. One of the things learned during the pandemic is that secondary health conditions, such as heart disease and high blood pressure, can make us more vulnerable to other illnesses, including COVID-19.
Public Healthkhn.org

Research Roundup: Covid; Heart Disease; Toxic Cosmetics

Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs. A team of researchers from Mount Sinai claimed to have discovered an "important clue" behind a rare, potentially serious coronavirus-related inflammatory illness in children, called MIS-C. MIS-C, which typically arises several weeks after a COVID-19 illness or contact with someone with COVID-19, can lead to organ damage due to a hyperinflammatory response. MIS-C can cause inflammation in one or more organ systems, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract, brain and/or skin. The cause of MIS-C is unknown, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states on its webpage. As of July 30, the CDC noted over 4,400 reported cases of MIS-C, and at least 37 deaths. (Rivas, 8/11)
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Skin cells from frontotemporal dementia patients may prove useful in revealing disease mechanisms and in biomarker and drug research

A new study from the University of Eastern Finland suggests that skin fibroblasts from frontotemporal dementia patients may be useful in investigating underlying disease mechanisms as well as in biomarker and drug research. Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is the second most common cause of dementia in the working age population. The...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Lung drug hope for heart failure patients

An early phase trial of a drug currently used to treat lung fibrosis has shown it may also help patients who suffer from a common form of heart failure. Trialed by University of Manchester and Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust doctors and scientists, in conjunction with Liverpool Clinical Trials Centre, pirfenidone could offer a much-needed viable treatment for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).
Virginia StateGenomeWeb

VA Not Covering Alzheimer's Disease Drug

The US Department of Veterans Affairs won't cover the new Alzheimer's disease treatment from Biogen, the Wall Street Journal reports. The Food and Drug Administration controversially approved aducanumab, Biogen's Aduhelm, in June despite questions regarding the treatment's effectiveness. An FDA panel last November had determined that there was not enough data showing that the treatment led to a slowing of cognitive decline among Alzheimer's disease patients. Following its approval, several health insurers since announced they would not cover the treatment and medical centers including the Cleveland Clinic and the Mount Sinai Health System in New York have said they would not administer it.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Study could offer hope to Pompe disease patients

Pompe disease is a rare genetic disorder that disables heart and skeletal muscles and can lead to early death if untreated. The only available treatment for the disease is enzyme replacement therapy that must be injected regularly, sometimes every few days, for life. The treatment can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars a year. Researchers from the University of Maryland developed a method that could make enzyme replacement therapy more efficient, less expensive and less frequent. A study on their new method was published on August 19, 2021, in the journal Chemical Science.

Comments / 0

Community Policy