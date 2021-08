The Tigers have placed Hall of Famer Jack Morris on suspension after a culturally insensitive remark he made during Wednesday nights game against the Angels. The timing could not have been worse for Morris to make his comments considering every baseball fan is watching Detroit right now hoping to see history. Miguel Cabrera is one homerun away from 500. The games have been packed and everyone has been watching on TV to try and catch history live. That means more people than usual were watching when Morris made his comments during Wednesday nights game.