EDITOR'S NOTE: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says research has not yet shown how long you are protected from getting COVID-19 again after you recover from COVID-19. Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19. The Cleveland Clinic study was conducted in late 2020 and early 2021, before the emergence of the Delta variant. That organization recommends those who are eligible receive the COVID-19 vaccine.