Larissa Pacheco misses weight, out of PFL playoffs

By Marc Raimondi
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA UFC veteran and top league contender is out of the PFL playoffs. Larissa Pacheco missed weight Wednesday morning by two pounds and is out of her scheduled semifinal bout Thursday with Taylor Guardado, league officials told ESPN. Due to the weight miss, Pacheco is also out of the PFL women's lightweight playoffs altogether. Mariana Morais, who was the highest seed who did not make the playoffs initially, will step in and face Guardado on Thursday night in Hollywood, Florida.

