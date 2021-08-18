Cancel
Alabama A&M gets multi-million dollar donation from alumnus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M University officials announced on Wednesday that an anonymous, young alum has donated $2.2 million to their beloved alma mater. The actual gift amount totals $2,187,518.75, which is twice reflective of the institution’s founding year of 1875.

“This is the most significant and impactful gift in the history of Alabama A&M University. When one of our very own alumni makes such a substantial investment to the institution, it serves as affirmation that the University has made significant progress and that it continues to move in the right direction,” said President Andrew Hugine, Jr.

The gift represents the largest donation from an individual and/or alum to AAMU in its almost century and a half of existence.

The anonymous donor stated, “This gift is personal to me. This is my university, and it has afforded me opportunities beyond what I could have ever imagined. It has been my life’s mission to make a sizeable investment in my alma mater prior to President Hugine’s retirement and under the advancement leadership of Dr. Archie Tucker, who has been a tremendous asset to the University. As a graduate, I personally know of several other alumni who can make a similar gift, and I challenge them to do the same. In return, I do not want any recognition or anything named after me, because service is sovereignty.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzTVz_0bVauerP00

The gift was intended to be a challenge and call to action for Alabama A&M alumni.

Archie Tucker, II, Vice President for Marketing, Communication & Advancement stated, “This gift is symbolic on so many fronts, and it sets the tone for future leadership gifts from the alumni of Alabama A&M University, while also displaying to Corporate America and philanthropists that our graduates have achieved success and are willing to invest in the institution in significant ways. We hope that this will encourage greater investments from Corporate America and philanthropists in the future.”

University officials indicated that $1 million will support athletic programs and the remainder will fund ongoing University initiatives.

“This gift is the largest private investment in the history of AAMU Athletics. The gift will enable our athletic programs to be more competitive, while also enhancing the student-athlete experience. This certainly builds on the recent accomplishments of being tennis and football Southwestern Athletic Conference Champions, along with being the reigning HBCU Football National Champs, ” said Bryan Hicks , Director of Athletics.

AAMU officials note that their alumni are leaders in various sectors including business, agriculture, healthcare, sports, entertainment, and others. Although donations of any size are appreciated, leadership gifts of this caliber expedite the progress of the institution.

The post Alabama A&M gets multi-million dollar donation from alumnus appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

