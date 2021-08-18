Cancel
Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo-area man returns from Afghanistan

By Joe LaFurgey
WOOD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County man is on the ground in the United States after getting out of Afghanistan. Jeff Gray was a contract worker in Afghanistan and landed at Dulles International Airport near Washington earlier on Wednesday. Gray is one of thousands of Americans who got...

www.woodtv.com

