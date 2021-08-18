Buffalo 60 Strong ambassadors meet for calendar shoot

In a recent photo shoot, the stars weren't just any supermodels.

Twelve people from Western New York were chosen to be the Buffalo 60 Strong ambassadors. The inspirational people are all between the ages of 60 and 69, and they are defying the odds.

Many of the winners this year have overcome chronic illnesses such as COVID-19, and they are still devoting their lives to helping others.

All 12 people came together Wednesday at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens to take their cover photo for the 2022 calendar.

"The 12 of us, we've been through every walk of life anyways, but we've all been relatively active, been through some challenges," according to Gary Buccholtz, one of the ambassadors.

"It's just a great group of people. Unfortunately we didn't really get to meet as a group last year because of COVID. We had some zoom meetings and different things going on, but this is really nice to bring it together like this."

The 2022 Buffalo 60 Strong calendar highlights events and activities happening in the area, and all proceeds from the calendar sales benefit Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.

You can order them online in late October.