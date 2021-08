Carrie Underwood may have just given the best gift to Mickey Guyton’s five month old son, Grayson. Is Grayson a golden ticket winner in the making? It sure seems like it!. Underwood sent the toddler a tiny piano, so he can work on his music skills. In the video, we see Guyton, Grayson, and their dog surrounding the piano. Guyton holds her son up to the piano, and he starts to play. Nothing is cuter than a toddler banging on a piano, so this video is really enough to bring a smile to almost anyone’s face.