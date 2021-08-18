Calendar Includes Milton Hershey’s Birthday Celebration, Story Time, Art Exhibit and Museum Day

On a warm summer day on July 16, 2021, Art Museum, USJ held a Garden Party for lenders, contributors, and supporters of the Where are the Women? Exhibition. Due to COVIID-19 restrictions, the museum could not host their usual opening reception and special lenders dinner, so this event took place on the patio and sunken garden of the University of Saint Joseph’s Bruyette Athenaeum, Art Museum. There are 25 different lenders to the exhibition, many of whom are descendants of the artists. Guests arrived at the tea in various fashions of 1929, which was the year the Society of Women Painters and Sculptors of Hartford (now Connecticut Women Artists) held its first exhibition. “This show required a great deal of cooperation and support with staffing shortages, so we wanted to thank everyone who helped to make it happen,” said Rochelle L.R. Oakley, collections manager, and registrar for Art Museum, USJ.