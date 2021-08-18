Calendar Includes Milton Hershey’s Birthday Celebration, Story Time, Art Exhibit and Museum Day
9:15 – 10 a.m. Children will listen to an interactive read-aloud based on a different theme each week, then participate in a simple craft. Recommended for children ages 3 through 5 accompanied by an adult caregiver. Story Time with Miss Susan will be held in the museum's lower-level classroom; registration is not required. Masks are recommended for everyone ages 2 and older.stories.hersheypa.com
Comments / 0